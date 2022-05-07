Man to spend four more years in jail over killing of miner, 17

Former businessman Junior France has been sentenced to spend just about the next four years in prison for the shooting death of a 17-year-old miner whom he said he thought was an intruder.

France, 45, had been tried for murder, but a jury back in March acquitted him on the capital charge but unanimously convicted him on the lesser count of manslaughter for unlawfully killing Dane Jerrick.

Referencing the facts of the case, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the sentencing hearing yesterday afternoon said that the case was unlike many of the others usually dealt with by the courts, when considering the manner in which the teen met his end.