Guyana’s Emergent Oil and Gas Sector: On bridging the gap between theory and policy implementation: Indicators, markers and data points 

Introduction

This week’s column and the ones immediately following are devoted to linking the two areas into which I have codified my presentation thus far. As indicated, this is aimed at providing a “general overarching formulation of the ruling dynamic governing the emergence of Guyana’s infant oil and gas sector”. As shown last week that formulation is encapsulated in two sets of Pillars, which I have labelled, A&B and C&D. To recall, A&B is a theoretical grouping, which I have already presented in recent columns. These columns come before columns on the latter grouping though, as the latter grouping is to be addressed immediately after my completion of the presentation on the linkage between the two groupings. I do this utilizing observations on a sample of 10 key indicators, markers, and data points, that I have introduced over the years and which represent the likely state of Guyana’s oil and gas sector, going forward over the next decade and a half.