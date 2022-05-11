Two acquitted of 2016 New Year’s Day killing

After spending six years on remand, Rocky Lalu and Somar Shako have been acquitted of the 2016 New Year’s Day stabbing death of Dewaun Anthony Baksh with whom they were involved in an altercation.

Following hours of deliberations, the panel returned unanimous verdicts, finding both men not guilty of both murder as well as manslaughter, in the killing of the 22-year-old on January 1st, 2016 at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The trial was presided over by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Demerara.

The State’s case was presented by Prosecutor Latifah Elliot.

Lalu was represented by defence attorney Ravindra Mohabir, while Shako was represented by a battery of attorneys including Konyo Sandiford and Narissa Leander.

Reports were that Baksh of Tuschen, EBE was stabbed to death during an altercation with a group of men.

He sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of his body along with a gaping wound to his left shoulder.

A post-mortem examination would later reveal that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to five stab wounds inflicted by three different weapons.