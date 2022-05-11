Gold is Money confident of defeating Back Circle

Captain of traditional powerhouse Gold is Money Hubert Pedro, has expressed confidence in his side overcoming fierce rival Back Circle in the semi final of the Magnum Independence Cup on Saturday at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands.

This is according to the tournament organizers.

According to the versatile attacker, while both teams possess the necessary quality to emerge victorious owing to the quality of their respective rosters, he is confident of acquiring a positive result.

“We are confident going into the match, we’re not taking anything away from Back Circle, they have been playing well to meet this far. Basically the result can be on the night, because its two teams that have quality players and have been playing well and we won’t be over confident. However, the team is confident of securing a place in the final, we know that football is played on the night and you have to put in the effort during the game, but we are confident of getting a positive result and getting the job done on the night,” he declared.

West Ruimveldt giant Gold is Money is set battle East Ruimveldt heavyweight Back Circle for a place in the prestigious championship match. Gold is Money edged Showstoppers of West Demerara 9-7, while Back Circle squeaked past North East La Penitence 4-3 in their respective quarterfinal ties. Both teams sport an undefeated record, with the eventual winner progressing to face the victor of the titanic Sparta Boss and defending Bent Street semifinal for the coveted title.

Pedro revealed that the team’s preparation has not been ideal owing to several factors, expounding, “Preparation has not been 100%, it has been like 70% and that is because of players work commitment, and responsibilities. Venue and the weather have also been issues in preparing so the little time we have with each other, we do collective work. The players also do their individual training.”

He added, “Both semi final matches can be classified as virtual finals given the quality and reputation of the teams. The tournament has been gruelling, and we expect the matches to get tougher, any one of the four remaining teams can win the tournament but we are confident once we execute that we can get the job done. We are confident.”

The winner of the tournament will collect the package of $700,000, and the championship trophy, while the runner up will receive $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. The third and fourth place finishers will walk away with $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the four losing quarter finalists will feature in the Magnum Plate Championship, with the resulting victor walking away with $40,000. Melanie will lock horns with Future Stars at 19:00hrs, while North East La Penitence takes aim at Showstoppers from 19:30hrs.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.