Anderson survives, moves into quarter-finals of GBTI Open

The men’s number two-seeded Donnie Anderson survived a see-saw battle against the skilled-lefty, Ronald Murray, in a highly entertaining match on Monday at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) courts and notched a hard fought 4-6 / 6-2 / 6-4 win.
Anderson, a semi-finalist last year, dropped the opening set after leading 2-0. The 19-year-old appeared to be in his comfort zone and was a point away from securing the early break for a 3-0 lead, before Murray fired a return winner to level the game at deuce. The third game went to numerous deuces before Murray blasted two forehand winners to immediately get the break back.