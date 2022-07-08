VICE News airs more claims about laundering, bribes by Chinese businessmen here

While undercover, VICE News’ Isobel Yeung recorded a number of Chinese businessmen operating in Guyana admitting to laundering money and paying bribes to the government in order to gain priority access to lucrative contracts as well as to be able to further their investments here.

This was relayed in an extended version of the VICE News’s video report on ‘Guyana For Sale’ which examined the operations of Chinese businesses in the country and challenged Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on government corruption. Jagdeo has vehemently denied the insinuations against him and has said that he intends to sue the middleman who made the claims.