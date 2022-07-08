Guyana Squash Association launches 2022 edition of the junior Caribbean Championship

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) officially launched the 2022 edition of the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championship yesterday at the Georgetown Club facility, Camp Street, Georgetown

The tournament will commence with the individual championships on Sunday July 10, and concludes on Tuesday the 14th. The team championships will start on Wednesday July 13, following the official opening ceremony of the tournament.

The team championships will continue on Thursday through Friday, before the actual final which is pencilled for Saturday. All matches will be staged at the Georgetown Club facility and National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Non Pareil Park, Georgetown.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, stated that the National Sports Commission, “was extremely eager to work with the squash association, as they are one of the most organized associations”, adding that the entity’s request for assistance was done in a very structured manner which made it easy to provide support.

According to Ninvalle, the NSC in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, plan to build a doubles court which will provide an additional avenue for the association to stage international events, noting that the discipline has been the first of the core sports to get their academy off the ground.

He also noted that the discipline has represented Guyana with distinction especially at the junior level, declaring that it was primarily because of the quality of leadership at the helm of the entity, which should serve as an example for other associations, and sports.

Meanwhile, GSA Vice-President David Fernandes declared that the event is very important following a two- year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He disclosed that Guyana was not the initial host of the tournament, but decided to shoulder that responsibility from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, based upon the tremendous support of their sponsors.

He posited that competition is a tremendous opportunity for the younger players, and that the country is fully behind the team in their effort to secure the championship.

Similarly, Vice-President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Godfrey Munroe said that squash has always been an exemplary support, and that the entity is more than happy to support any initiative emanating from the discipline.

On the other hand, Digicel Communications Director Vidya Sanichara noted that sport, youth, and community development is an essential part of the company’s fabric, and forms a major part of their corporate social responsibility. She wished the team best of luck during the tournament.

Shomari Wiltshire, captain of the Boys team, declared that the team was well prepared for the tournament, and has what it takes to emerge victorious and make Guyana proud.

Likewise, Girls captain Abosaide Cadogan, stated that she too is confident that the team will not only do well but exhibit a high level of sportsmanship. She further charged the team to put their best foot forward in their competitive attempts to capture top honours.

The sponsors of the competition include the Guyana Olympic Association, MVP Sports, John Fernandes Ltd, Bounty Farms, Digicel, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.