Unbeaten T&T, Guyana post impressive wins

(CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana both rattled off their second straight wins with comfortable outings in Wednesday’s second round of the Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship.

In a doubleheader at the Brian Lara Stadium, the hosts cruised to a seven-wicket victory over winless Barbados while Guyana thrashed Leeward Islands by ten wickets.

Visiting side United States Cricket also continued their winning trend with an eight-wicket verdict over Windward Islands.

After their convincing win over Leewards on Tuesday, T&T hardly missed a step as they held Barbados to 113 for two off their 20 overs, after opting to bowl first.

Asabi Callender top-scored with 34 not out off 43 balls while opener and captain Trishan Holder chipped in with a run-a-ball 32.

Holder put on 49 for the first wicket with Zaliyah Campbell who struck an unbeaten 27 in an unbroken 64-run third wicket partnership with Callender.

Barbados’ joy was short-lived, however, as Djenaba Joseph struck an enterprising 56 not out off 33 balls with nine fours to propel T&T to victory with 17 balls to spare.

With the innings slumping at 18 for two in the fifth over, Joseph combined with Samara Ramnath (9) in a 30-run, third wicket stand and then with Aniaya Roberts (15 not out) in an unbroken 67-run, fourth wicket partnership, to win her side the contest.

In the other game at the venue, Realeanna Grimmond top-scored with an unbeaten 33 from 29 deliveries as Guyana easily chased down the 62 required for victory, needing only 46 balls to do so.

Niveena Ramnauth (3-3) and Cyanna Retemiah (3-14) had earlier grabbed three wickets apiece to sink Leewards after being asked to bowl first.