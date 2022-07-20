Looknauth leads MMZ to victory

Former youth all-rounder, Richie Looknauth continued his impressive run in the United States of America, this time leading Meten Meer Zorg to a two-wicket win over Everest/ACS.

Playing in the Lax Network Queens Dunking 40-over tournament, Everest/ACS won the toss and opted to bat first but were bowled out for 144 in 30.5 overs. MMZ then responded with 145 for eight after 34.2 overs.

Looknauth’s spin bowling was too much for Everest/ACS batsmen to handle and he eventually ended with 4-31. He was supported by Rajiv Deonarine with 2-19 while Andy Mohammed, Looknauth Chinkoo and Ushardeva Balgobin took one wicket each.

Former West Indies youth opener, Raymond Perez top scored with 37 from 44 balls. He struck four boundaries while adding 49 for the third wicket with Trinson Carmichael who made 30 from 53 balls before he was trapped leg before wicket to Looknauth. Ansar Khan, Keon Lake and Alvin Gangadin chipped in with 15 runs each.

In the chase, local boys, Ronaldo Renee, Balgobin and Looknauth were dismissed cheaply but Keith Edie led the way with 31 from 20 balls. He struck five fours and one six.

Matthew Lutchean and Mohammed supported with 17 and 16 runs respectively but it was 27 extras that ensured them victory.

Lake picked up 3-23 while former national left-arm seamer, Andre Stoll grabbed 2-47. Carmichael, Chaitram Balgobin and Yuvraj Dayal took one wicket each.