GCF’s  AGM set for April 28

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for April 28 at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue. The AGM is scheduled to be convened at 15:30hrs according to the federation’s constitution.

The GCF wishes to advise cycling clubs: in order for any of the GCF clubs to sit in the AGM and have a vote, they must be in good standing with the federation. Resolution (s) must also be submitted to the federation through the General Secretary, at least fourteen days before the AGM.