The Guyana Under-15 cricketers will play their first-round match against Trinidad and Tobago at the Coolidge Cricket Ground tomorrow in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Regional Super50 competition.

The team, which is being led by Dave Mohabir, will oppose Jamaica in their second match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, on Thursday.

The team, under manager Elroy Stephney and coach Latchman Yadram, departed Guyana yesterday for the Twin Island Republic.