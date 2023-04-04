Mohabir wants team to stick to the basics

Captain of the Guyana Rising Stars U15 cricket team Dave Mohabir wants his side to stick to the basics, play fearless cricket and enjoy the game.

Mohabir, a member of the Guyana U15 team which participated in last year’s tournament, wants the team to improve on its second placed finish last year.

“Last year we came second so hopefully this year, we will win the tournament,” Mohabir told Cricket West Indies yesterday.

The Guyana team will oppose Trinidad and Tobago this morning at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Mohabir said the aim was to win the tournament.

“We’re looking forward to winning the tournament this year. We will look at the conditions and then make the necessary adjustments,” he added.

Asked about his team’s approach in the tournament Mohabir said of the players: “They just have to stick to the basics, adjust to the conditions and play under no fear. Just play straight and just enjoy the game.”

He said in preparing for the tournament the players had sessions about controlling their emotions.

“They know how to control themselves,” he declared.

Meanwhile Cricket West Indies yesterday unveiled the six squads which will participate in the tournament.

The also revealed the fixtures for the tournament.

The opening round will see home team Leeward Islands taking on Windward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium; Trinidad & Tobago will meet Guyana at Coolidge Cricket Ground and Jamaica will face defending champions Barbados at Liberta. All matches start at 9:30am local time (8:30am Jamaica).

According to Cricket West Indies, fans across the region can follow every match in the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre featuring live ball-by ball scoring and scorecards.

FULL SQUADS

Barbados: Raphael Lovell (captain), Gadson Bowens, Reynaldo Bourne, Jayden Chase, Akobi Crichlow-Byer, Kemar Dixon, R’Jai Gittens, Jahidi Hinds, Justin Parris, Jakeem Pollard, Shem Sargeant, Seth Smith, Damarko Wiggins, Javed Worrell.

Guyana: Dave Mohabir (captain), Romario Ramdeholl, Navin Boodwah, Adrian Hetmyer, Arun Gainda, Dhanesh Persaud, Zandon Rose, Razam Koobir, Sohil Mohamed, Jonathan Mentore, Shane Prince, Arif Khan; Emmannuel Lewis, Trilok Nanan

Jamaica: Nicol McKenzie (captain), Adrian Silvera, Tyson Gordon jr., Demarco Scott, Savio Jones, Joel Williams, Geovanni Grey, Damien Daley, Pajay Nelson, Jahdae Moore, Odane Binns, Kevaughn Flemming, Jevaughny Shimm, Ryan Lyttleton

Leeward Islands: Matthew Miller (captain), Lythe Browne, Jaheem Clarke, J’Quan Athanaze, Rondre Daniel, Kunal Tilokani, Jhadone Herbert, Tanez Francis, Jathan Francis, Eirette Richards, Lawshorn Bergan, Krishna Girdhari, Amoree Jones, Sachin Saunders

Trinidad & Tobago: Brendan Boodoo (captain), Yasir Deen, Alejando Kassiram, Christian Lall, Zakilon Beckles, Darrius Batoosingh, Dimitri Ramjattan, Aadi Ramsaran, Christiano Ramnanan, Ali Khan, Ganesh Corbin, Zane Maraj, Scyon Charles, Aarion Mohammed

Windward Islands: Theo Edward (captain), Leon Alexander, Khavaughn Bartholomew, Jorden Charles, Johnathan Daniel, Lybird Darroux, Lebron Douglas, Earsinho Fontaine, Cody Fontenelle, Elran Glasgow, Jaheem Simeon, Aaron St. Claire, Kenneth Valmond, Tyler Venner

MATCH SCHEDULE

Venue

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

LCG – Liberta Cricket Ground

April 4

Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at CCG

Jamaica v Barbados at LCG

April 6

Leeward Islands v Barbados at CCG

Guyana v Jamaica at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at LCG

April 8

Windward Islands v Guyana at CCG

Trinidad & Tobago v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Jamaica at LCG

April 10

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Guyana at LCG

April 12

Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS

Barbados v Guyana at LCG