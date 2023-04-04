Gov’t, Sports Ministry committed to enhancing swimming facilities – Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle

The National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal yesterday witnessed the largest turnout yet as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, through the National Sports Commission (NSC), launched their annual Easter ‘Learn To Swim’ Programme.

Over 2000 children, aged six to 18, registered online for the annual vacation programme.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the camp, Director of Sport and vice president of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Steve Ninvalle, lauded the government for its support of swimming and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jnr., for the provision of 10 of 20 touchpads which will be installed shortly in an effort to boost the venue’s capacity to host regional and international events.