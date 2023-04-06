In-house successes might render outreaches intended outcomes off the mark

Dear Editor,

It has been observed at every outreach, Presidential or otherwise, some matters, such as NIS, are ever present thorns to residents. One wonders what remedial steps are taken (if any) by the officials present, after these outreaches, to improve on issues raised? How is it that matters and issues swirling for years and unresolved in-house are suddenly resolved within a short time period at an outreach or at least some visible and satisfactory movement are seen?

The stripping away of the bureaucracy allows for on-the-spot decisions and resolutions. This makes outreaches a blessing and an event to behold. Should the same latitude be allowed in-house, then the heightened successes and achievements might render outreaches not an eagerly, anticipated event and its intended outcomes off the mark.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed