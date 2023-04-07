Sports

Youth Basketball Guyana’s Conference Championships resumes April 14th

Due to the impending Easter Weekend, the Regional Conference Championships in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Competition will now resume on April 14th. This was confirmed by an official release from the entity. According to the correspondence, the matches will continue on the 21st, 22nd, 26th, and 27th, with another break in schedule slated to occur from May 1st-June 15th due to the impending CXC and CAPE examinations.

Below features the scheduled list of matches.

April 14th

Kwakwani Court

Kwakwani vs LTI

Berbice High Court

Vryman’s Ervin vs New Amsterdam Multilateral

 

Berbice Educational Institute vs Tutorial Academy

April 21st

Marian Academy Court

New Campbellville vs

 Charlestown (Female)

President’s College B vs The

 

Bishops’ High (Female)

April 22nd

Tuschen Primary School Court

Patentia vs Uitvlugt

 

West Demerara vs Vergenoegen

Saints Stanislaus Court

St John’s College vs Christ Church

Tucville vs Richard Ishmael

Charlestown vs St. Rose’s High

Marian Academy Court

Chase Academy vs School of the Nation’s

GTI v SB Combined

April 26th

Covent Garden Court    

Diamond vs Camile’s Academy

Houston vs Covent Garden

April 27th

Golden Grove Ground Court

BV vs LBI

Buxton vs Bladen Hall

