Youth Basketball Guyana’s Conference Championships resumes April 14th

Due to the impending Easter Weekend, the Regional Conference Championships in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Competition will now resume on April 14th. This was confirmed by an official release from the entity. According to the correspondence, the matches will continue on the 21st, 22nd, 26th, and 27th, with another break in schedule slated to occur from May 1st-June 15th due to the impending CXC and CAPE examinations.
Below features the scheduled list of matches.
April 14th
Kwakwani Court
Kwakwani vs LTI
Berbice High Court
Vryman’s Ervin vs New Amsterdam Multilateral
Berbice Educational Institute vs Tutorial Academy
April 21st
Marian Academy Court
New Campbellville vs
Charlestown (Female)
President’s College B vs The
Bishops’ High (Female)
April 22nd
Tuschen Primary School Court
Patentia vs Uitvlugt
West Demerara vs Vergenoegen
Saints Stanislaus Court
St John’s College vs Christ Church
Tucville vs Richard Ishmael
Charlestown vs St. Rose’s High
Marian Academy Court
Chase Academy vs School of the Nation’s
GTI v SB Combined
April 26th
Covent Garden Court
Diamond vs Camile’s Academy
Houston vs Covent Garden
April 27th
Golden Grove Ground Court
BV vs LBI
Buxton vs Bladen Hall