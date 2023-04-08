UG student succumbs after injured in bar robbery

Eighteen-year-old UG student, Anand (Anil) Jerry, who was attacked during a robbery outside of Ricky Boy Bar & Restaurant located on the Railway Embankment Road at Success, has succumbed to his injuries.

Stabroek News was told that Jerry passed away yesterday morning after being on life-support at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) following the attack.

The student’s sister, Alexandra Jerry, of Railway Line, Better Hope, ECD, in a Facebook post confirming his passing, said “Too soon to say RIP. I Cannot believe you have gone and left us Anand. My one and only brother I literally cannot believe it. You had so much plans, so passionate about your dreams…Only God knows what exactly happened…Rest in perfect peace my brother.”

In an earlier Stabroek News report, the sister recalled that her brother, of 6th Street Cummings Lodge, ECD, told her at the hospital that he went to the Ricky Boy Bar & Restaurant with friends around 9pm on April 2nd to ‘lime’. While sitting outside the bar, several men who wore masks, snatched one of her brother’s friend’s phone and he fell to the ground in the process. He (Anil) saw what happened, and intervened to help his friend and one of the bandits hit him in the head with a gun and stabbed him in the neck, causing him to fall to the ground.

Anil’s female friend, who witnessed the attack, told Alexandra that when her brother fell to the ground, they heard the sound of gunshots. The men then pointed the gun at everyone who was outside the bar at the time. The gunmen then escaped and everyone tried to run into the compound of the restaurant but the workers had already closed the gates to the premises. When her brother regained consciousness, he asked his friends to take him home but they ended up taking him to the Georgetown Public Hospital because he was bleeding profusely.

Alexandra said while she was at the hospital, she was told by friends that when her brother arrived there he didn’t get the care he needed and when he was admitted, he underwent surgery to stop the bleeding in his neck and eyes, and swelling to his head. She explained that since the surgery, her brother had not opened his eyes and the family was told by doctors that her brother is brain dead. They also informed that they were leaving him on life support, and he had no chance of recovering.

Meanwhile, when a request was made to the bar by the CID for the CCTV camera footage, they were told the camera was not working. They also visited the house opposite the bar to retrieve their CCTV footage but so far were unsuccessful. The victim’s family stated that they are yet to receive an update from CID.

According to Alexandra, her brother was a Valedictorian back home in Jawalla Village – Upper Mazaruni in Region Seven, where he attended the D C Caesar Fox Secondary in 2021