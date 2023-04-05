UG student on life-support after bandits target East Coast bar

An 18-year-old University of Guyana student is currently on life-support at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) after sustaining wounds to his neck and eyes, and a head injury during a robbery.

The incident occurred on Sunday night outside of Ricky Boy Bar & Restaurant located on the Railway Embankment Road at Success, ECD.

The student’s sister, Alexandra Jerry, of Railway Line, Better Hope, ECD, recalled that her brother, Anil Jerry of 6th Street Cummings Lodge, ECD, told her at the hospital that he went to the Ricky Boy Bar & Restaurant with friends around 9pm on Sunday to ‘lime’. While sitting outside the bar, several men who wore masks, snatched one of her brother’s friends’ phone and he fell to the ground in the process. He (Anil) saw what happened, intervened to help his friend and one of the bandits hit him in the head with a gun and stabbed him in the neck, causing him to fall to the ground.