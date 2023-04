Competitors from Suriname and host country Guyana will today battle trophies as well as bragging rights when the Undiscovered Martial Arts Championships get underway at the Guyana National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, from 9:00am

However, all eyes will be on Jonathan Sunich, who will be the star attraction.

Sunich, son of Ramesh Sunich, CEO of the Trophy Stall, is a professional, overseas-based Guyanese MMA and Muay Thai Fighter with numerous wins under his name.