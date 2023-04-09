Connell inspires Warriors defence of small total

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, CMC – West Indies fast bowler Shamilia Connell snatched two wickets to help Warriors successfully defend a small total in the Fairbreak Invitational here yesterday.

Warriors mustered only 118 all out after being sent in at the Kowloon Cricket Club ground but Connell picked up two for 16 from three overs to earn her side a narrow three-run victory over Spirit.

Spirit needed 11 runs from the final over sent down by Scottish seamer Kathryn Bryce but came up short, after top-scorer Bismah Maroof, who finished with an unbeaten 66, only got on strike for two deliveries.

Earlier, 20-year-old Australian opener Ellie Johnston, top-scored with 40 from 24 balls with two fours and three sixes to lead Warriors’ efforts, South Africa star Mignon du Preez supported with 27 from 23 deliveries.

The pair put on 59 for the second wicket to revive the innings following the early loss of Aussie teenager Phoebe Litchfield without scoring in the first over with a single run on the board.

Once they were separated, however, Warriors collapsed to lose their last nine wickets for 58 runs to be all out in the 18th over, Connell scoring two batting at number 10.

In reply, Connell set the tone when she knocked over both Spirit openers Bryce (0) and Sophia Dunkley (8) in successive overs at the start of the chase, to leave the innings tottering on 11 for two in the third over.

Bismah, who struck five fours and a six, then tried to hold the innings together in her 60-ball knock but lacked the necessary support.