DCB U17 Inter-Association tournament bowls off today

Five teams will contest the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under 17 Inter-Association tournament which bowls off today.

This tournament will be used to select the Demerara Under-17 team to participate in the Guyana Cricket Board Under-17 Inter-County.

The teams are West Demerara, East Coast Demerara, Georgetown, Upper Demerara and West Demerara. In the first round of matches, West Demerara will battle East Coast Demerara at Enmore and Upper Demerara will face Georgetown at the Queen’s College ground.