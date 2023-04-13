Mentore is Man-of-the-Match as Guyana end tournament on a high ——T&T confirmed as new champions – 5th round

Left-arm spinner Arun Gainda, his captain Dave Mohabir, and new ball bowler Jonathan Mentore captured three wickets each to set up the Guyanese for an emphatic win over the Barbadians at the Liberta Cricket Club ground, St John’s Antigua here yesterday, the Caribbean Media Corporation reported.

On the final day of matches, a tidy bowling performance enabled Guyana to romp to their second successive win when they condemned last year’s champions Barbados to a seven-wicket defeat in a low-scoring contest to finish second with 15 points.

Choosing to bat, Barbados were bowled out for 69 in 20.5 overs with opener Oliver Gooding leading the way with 23, but no other batsman getting past 10.