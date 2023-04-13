Lady Jaguars to play Suriname Saturday

The Lady Jaguars U20 squad which is set to commence its Concacaf Qualifying Campaign on Saturday against Suriname comprises eight locally born or based players.
This was confirmed by an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). The 21-member roster which departed local shores on Sunday and Monday respectively features locally born and based talents Odelli Staughn, Ludesha Reynolds, Niomie Williams, Shamya Daniels, Akeelah Vancooten, Sandra Johnson, Jalade Trim, Shenessa Cornelius and Glendy Lewis.