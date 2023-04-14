Guyana News

Croal meets Samaroo Dam residents

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal (centre) meeting with the residents (CHPA photo)
By

Residents of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, Region Three were engaged yesterday afternoon by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and a senior technical team of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), including Director of Community Development  Gladwin Charles.

Vice Chairman of the Best/Klien/ Pouderoyen NDC, Rohan Bheir was also on ground, a release from the CHPA said.

The residents requested a new concrete walkway be constructed since their current pathway is in a poor state.

An engineer attached to the CHPA will conduct a follow-up visit with residents today to explore possible solutions.

