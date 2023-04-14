Croal meets Samaroo Dam residents

Residents of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, Region Three were engaged yesterday afternoon by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and a senior technical team of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), including Director of Community Development Gladwin Charles.

Vice Chairman of the Best/Klien/ Pouderoyen NDC, Rohan Bheir was also on ground, a release from the CHPA said.

The residents requested a new concrete walkway be constructed since their current pathway is in a poor state.

An engineer attached to the CHPA will conduct a follow-up visit with residents today to explore possible solutions.