Men’s hockey team head over heels with delight after beating powerhouse Brazil

Guyana men’s Under-21 team finished a creditable fifth place and the highest placing ever at the Junior Pan American Hockey championships following a hard fought 3-2 win over Brazil in the fifth place playoff yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in St. Michael, Barbados.

Guyana won following a penalty shootout after the two teams were tied 2-2 in goals at the end of regulation time.

Shaquon Favorite pushed Guyana into the lead in the 26th minute when he scored from a penalty corner during the second period but Brazil rebounded two minutes later following a strike by Lucas Varela.