Boxing contingents set for B/dos, St Lucia tournaments

Two amateur boxing contingents spearheaded by the International Boxing Association (IBA) ranked sisters, Alesha and Abiola Jackman are set to leave these shores on Thursday and Friday to represent Guyana in St Lucia and Barbados.

First on Thursday, a 12-member outfit of nine boxers and three coaches will depart for St Lucia to compete in the Champions of Champions event which will conclude on Sunday.

The boxers are Tofina Barker (junior 54-57kg), Alesha Jackman (elite 60-63kg), Jamal Eastman (elite 60-63.5kg), Brian Harris (elite 71-75kg), Quincy Boyce (elite 75-80kg), Kevon Harris (elite 80-86kg), Emmanuel Pompey (elite 86-92kg), Tiquan Sampson (junior 57-60kg) and Shakquain James (youth 63.5-67kg).