Shaz Ally running for Georgetown seat at LGE

The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) executive member and businessman, Shaz Ally, is running as a candidate for the upcoming local elections and is asking that citizens in Constituency One in Georgetown give smaller parties a chance to show what they can do.

Ally on nomination day handed in his TCI list, which includes another party member from Region Three’s Constituency Seven.

Speaking to the media on Monday just before handing in the party’s list, Ally was asked in his own capacity as a candidate why he chose to run in an election where the big parties – APNU and PPP/C – have dominated to which he replied that it was time for smaller parties to come up with new ideas of development.