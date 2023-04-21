IDPADA-G has no intention of infringing on the autonomy of its member organisations

Dear Editor,

As publicly announced IDPADA-G has no intention of infringing on the autonomy of individual organisations. That is one of the fundamental principles that inform the operations of IDPADA-G. Hence, we will not dictate whether our member organizations engage in independent cash grant arrangements with the government that are separate and distinct from obligations the government has to IDPADA-G

That notwithstanding, IDPADA-G, given its mission to pursue the goals of the Decade, feels compelled to publicly comment on the disrespectful, mediocre, and non-transparent manner in which the Government is purporting to make cash grants available to organisations that are members of IDPADA-G.

After scheming with four organisations to provide them with cash grants, the government hurriedly contacted the remaining organisations this week to offer grants, conditioned on submission of project proposals within forty-eight hours. The Minister’s very brief, 8-line letter provided no grant proposal guidelines, merely stating that the proposal be “guided by the objectives of the International Decade for the People of African Descent”.

The Government’s action is antithetical to the very goals of the Decade to which it appended its signature; and articulates its commitment.

Sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

IDPADA-G