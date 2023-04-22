Gov’t asks US embassy about seizing of PS’s phone

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday sought an explanation from the United States Embassy here on why the mobile phone of Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas was confiscated by authorities in the US while she was in transit to China.

Sources say that the embassy has responded and said that it had no specific information on the issue to share. It pointed the government to US Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) regulations, which provide for searches and confiscation of electronic equipment.

And since Thomas herself has not yet informed the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the incident in New York, the government is also awaiting a report from her before deciding on the way forward.