Heavy rain causes flooding in city, several regions

Prolonged heavy rainfall yesterday resulted in flooding in Georgetown and across several coastal regions. Thus far four regions have reported flooding especially in low-lying areas.

Flooding in Georgetown led to the closure of many schools and businesses in the city. Mayor Ubraj Narine told Stabroek News that the city was flooded as a result of the heavy rainfall and blockages along many drains. He added that the concrete drains cannot accommodate the quantum of water that gathered and the dimensions do not satisfy the criteria outlined by the engineers.

The city and the government have tussled over responsibility for drainage in the city. This has resulted in the state’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) taking the major responsibility for drainage in the city.