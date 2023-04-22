Patient dies after apparent beating at psychiatric hospital

A man with mental health issues succumbed on Wednesday to injuries sustained in an apparent beating after being admitted to the National Psychiatric Hospital several days ago.

The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Dinesh Persaud of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice. An autopsy performed on the body revealed that Persaud died from a fractured skull.

Police in a brief statement informed that Persaud was admitted as a patient on Monday last and was reportedly attacked by other patients. His parents were informed of the tragedy on Tuesday morning.