Gov’t to set up national intelligence agency

The government is moving to create a national intelligence agency whose Director will be appointed by the President and will have an official standing not less than that of a Chief of Staff of the GDF or a Commissioner of Police and who shall be the principal adviser to the President on matters pertaining to the Act when passed.

Sources say a retiring officer of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is likely to be appointed to this post once the Act is assented to.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency Bill is to be tabled in the National Assembly tomorrow.