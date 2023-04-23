India, Guyana partnership needs to be `refreshed’ –External Affairs Minister

Visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar yesterday said that the partnership between New Delhi and Georgetown has to be refreshed and oil and gas is clearly on the agenda.

India has been pressing for access to the oil bonanza in Guyana’s Atlantic waters but a deal is still to be hammered out.

Jaishankar yesterday presided over a roundtable discussion with members of the Indian business community who had travelled here and dozens from Guyana’s private sector. The session was held at the Atlantic Ballroom, New Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.