This week-in-Review April 16th to April 22nd

Crime

Two in custody over murder of Crabwood Creek woman: Two men suspected to be part of the gang that was ordered to kidnap a 36-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a clump of bushes at East Canje Berbice on April 21st have since been arrested for questioning. Police in a statement on Friday had said that Telisha Domandeo of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, and a mother of one was found at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, with an incision to her neck. Her body was wrapped in a blanket. A wanted bulletin for her ex-partner, Sunil Durga who is suspected to have ordered the kidnapping was also issued. According to a reliable police source, investigators arrested two of the persons who were suspected to be a part of the gang. The persons are said to be from the Canje Creek Area. As of last week the men were still being questioned as the search continued for Durga. Information provided by the police revealed that Domandeo went missing on April 14. At the time, she had moved out of her home at Crabwood Creek and was living with her mother at Blairmont, West Bank Berbice. Domandeo had previously shared a relationship with Durga, 50, of Betsy Ground, Canje, from which they have a child. Subsequent to the report of the abduction from her mother’s home, police said checks were made for both Domandeo and Durga in regions Five and Six but they were not found. Further checks however led to the discovery of the body. Domandeo was found a short distance away from Durga’s animal pen in a blue t-shirt and multi-coloured trousers. Police from the marine unit acting on intelligence gathered visited a location at New Forest, East Canje and found a mattress and pillow with suspected bloodstains.

Police issue wanted bulletins for Ogle couple in cop murder case: The Guyana Police Force on April 20th issued bulletins for an Ogle man and woman who are wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Police Constable Quincy Lewis on the East Bank of Demerara on June 19, 2020. The bulletins were issued after the remains and clothing of the police constable were discovered on Wednesday (April 19th) afternoon at the Madewini Sandpit area, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. DNA testing is to be done. The police have identified the two suspects as Thakurdial Samaroo, 56, whose last known address is Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali also known as Naqeeba Zafarali, 34, whose last known address is also Lot 7 Ogle Front Road. They are both wanted for questioning over the murder of Police Constable Lewis and are believed to be overseas. Samaroo at the time of the murder of the cop was a mini bus driver and Zafarali, was a counsellor. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Stabroek News that based on what was revealed to the investigators by one of the suspects, Constable Lewis was shot before his body was transported to the location where his remains were found. Blanhum also informed that at the location where the remains were unearthed and examined, investigators found a black plastic bag wrapped with duct tape over the victim’s skull. In addition, several cable ties were found among the remains. The constable’s brother, Revon Jordan, of Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, told Stabroek News that he feels some amount of closure knowing that the skeletal remains of his brother have been recovered. “At least it is some amount of closure, better than not knowing the outcome of my brother’s death.” When the police disclosed that detectives from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit had made a breakthrough in locating the suspected remains of the deceased around 5:45 pm, Blanhum told Stabroek News that the police had been gathering evidence over the past several months in an effort to locate Lewis and as a consequence, two of the suspects when presented with certain evidence, decided to cooperate with investigators. Lewis’ death is believed to be linked to an affair that he had with a woman. Blanhum said that the police will seek the extradition of the two suspects, adding, “The Guyana Police Force will also use all legal avenues available to ensure that the other two (2) suspects are extradited to Guyana to answer to the allegations in relation to the death of the deceased.” He did not say where the suspects are currently residing.

Politics

Jagdeo defends enlisting Chase-Green: The PPP’s welcoming of former mayor and PNCR member, Patricia Chase-Green, into its fold although she was critical of it and was a central figure in the controversial parking meter contract, is because it is a forgiving party and believes in giving second chances, party General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo says. That the former Mayor never denounced the blatant attempt at rigging the 2020 elections was also not used against her, since the party executives believe that she was never a vocal person during that period, coupled with the fact that it does not single out anyone for not siding with it and that only “duplicitous” persons faced its criticisms. However, Jagdeo made it clear that if the former mayor is found culpable for her acts in the parking meter case, for which government is facing a US$100 million lawsuit before a US arbitration panel, she would have to deal with those consequences. “Yes, it is true we have been critical of some people, [but] we don’t pick random people and start criticizing them for saying nothing. It is the ones that are being selective. Chase-Green didn’t say much then, but she didn’t say much subsequently either. It is the duplicity for all of these, who don’t even know the issue, but come out and criticise the PPP on democracy,” Jagdeo explained at a press conference held at Freedom House. “We didn’t go and single out people to criticize people in this country it is the ones that are duplicitous and politically motivated. On the parking meter, yes, Chase-Green was a central player. But as I have said before, if she is found culpable in any way whatsoever, she will have to deal with the consequences,” he added. Chase-Green’s joining with the PPP has raised eyebrows. She was a strong critic of the PPP for the years she was on the council. She first entered the City Council in 1994 on the Hamilton Green-led list, A Good and Green Guyana (AGGG). She eventually switched from AGGG to the PNCR and was elected Mayor on several occasions after A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) won a majority at the 2016 polls. After the 2018 Local Government elections, APNU replaced her with the incumbent Ubraj Narine. Chase-Green was one of the key figures on the 2016 Mayor and City Council behind the sealing of the controversial parking meters deal for which the government is now facing a major lawsuit. In the APNU+AFC stronghold of Constituency 14, South Ruimveldt/Ruimveldt Industrial Estate, of South Georgetown, she had won her seat and her contesting now will be a key test of whether the PPP can make inroads into traditional opposition strongholds. The PPP General Secretary noted that Chase-Green’s crossover to the party is nothing new in the political realm of this country as his party currently has ministers and high level officials who were not always supportive of it.

Security

CARICOM declares `war on guns’: In a dramatic escalation in the battle against firearms which will put it at odds with the United States, CARICOM Heads meeting in Trinidad and Tobago last Tuesday declared a war on guns. They issued the following declaration: “We the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on April 17-18, 2023, on the occasion of the Regional Symposium to address Crime and Violence as a public health issue, register our grave concern at the increase in the illegal exportation of guns from the United States of America which is a direct threat to our democracy. “We declare a War on Guns to combat the illegal trade which provides the weapons that contribute significantly to crime and violence in our Region causing death, disabilities and compromising the safety of our citizens. “We call on the United States of America to join the Caribbean in our War on Guns and urgently adopt and take action to stop the illegal exportation of firearms and ammunition into the Caribbean. “We lament the disproportionate share of our national budgets that we are compelled to allocate to measures to address crime, violence and national security as well as mental health and other health-related challenges, that directly result from the illegal exportation of guns to our region. “We underscore our commitment to utilize all human, financial and other resources to rid our Region of the scourge of illicit weapons”. During the two days of deliberations the United States was criticised for not doing enough to stem the flow of illicit arms into the Caribbean. Guyana was represented at the meeting by Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn and Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

Maritime

MARAD commissions $535m pilot boat: The Government of Guyana, through Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has commissioned a pilot boat at a cost of $535 million. Dubbed the “PV Arapaima”, the boat was commissioned at the National Coast Guard Headquarters at Ramp Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The PV Arapaima is a 14-man custom-built vessel constructed by Ocea Shipbuilding Limited in France, following a needs assessment conducted by MARAD. Built from aluminum, the boat can achieve a top speed of 30 knots (55.56 kph) at high speed and a cruising speed of 15 knots (27.78 kph). Ships will not be able to outrun it as they did with the older vessel. According to officials, the new craft will burn 30 per cent less fuel, has better communication capacity, and a longer life span than the other vessel used by the department. The Arapaima is essentially responsible for the management and regulation of shipping and other maritime activities within the country’s waters. This includes everything from port management and the enforcement of safety regulations to maritime security and environmental protection. Also, with the ever-expanding oil and gas sector in Guyana, marine traffic has increased and as such, the boat was purchased to support this growing sector. Speaking at the commissioning of the boat, President Irfaan Ali said that it stands as testimony to the government’s commitment to modernise the marine capability since it is the backbone for trade particularly as the economy is expanding at a rapid pace.

Local Government

PPP/C, APNU confident about winning at LGEs: Both the People’s Progres-sive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the main Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) last week declared confidence over the June 12 Local Govern-ment Elections (LGEs) when they presented their lists of candidates across the country. With Nomination Day proceedings declared to have been smooth, the two main parties were clearly visible with large number of supporters turning up in red and green in various parts of the country.They both expressed confidence in their lists for municipalities and neighbourhood democratic councils. President Irfaan Ali spoke to supporters at Freedom House on Robb Street. “This list is a demonstration of the PPP, and that is; a unified Guyana, a unified list, a list that speaks of unity and purpose, unity of hope and as we advance on this campaign in these LGE, we are moving together as a people to uplift our communities, uplift the lives of citizens all across our country. We are committed to a unified purpose and that unified purpose is to bring prosperity to every single home here in Guyana”, Ali said. “To all the new faces who have joined us, we welcome you with open arms and with love and you are part of a movement that is committed to national development; you are part of a movement that is committed to the upliftment of every single Guyanese and today you have joined up so that we can even send a stronger message that this is a national party”, the President added. The President insisted that the candidates of the PPP/C must not be intimidated as they take on the interest of their communities across Guyana. PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo also lauded those on the party’s lists who have crossed over. “Today, you have a number of people that were campaigning with APNU, who have crossed over to us and we welcome them because the party believes in embracing people of every race, whichever party you support in the past doesn’t matter. If you believe in development in our country then your place is in the PPP/C……don’t not worry about the naysayers, let us fight them aggressively though, not physically … Don’t talk about people gender or their race or religion but barring those three things …fight them aggressively”, Jagdeo urged. He inveighed against race politics.

Chase-Green, Malcolm Ferreira join PPP/C slate for city: Unveiling former city mayor Patricia Chase-Green and broadcaster Malcolm Ferreira as part of its team for the Georgetown elections, the PPP/C last week threw down the gauntlet to APNU in two of its traditional strongholds: South Ruimveldt and Albouystown/Charlestown. As the country gets ready to go to the polls at the June 12 Local Government Election (LGE) there was keen interest on who might have switched sides when the two main contestants presented their lists during yesterday’s Nomination Day proceedings at the Critchlow Labour College (CLC). The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attracted several cross-overs from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and an independent candidate. For its part, APNU showcased several new faces in its team. Seizing the limelight, Chase-Green switched from her traditional green outfits into the PPP/C’s signature red t-shirt and rallied with party leaders at the CLC. Questions were immediately raised about what had prompted her switch. While serving on Georgetown’s City Council since 1994, Chase-Green was a strident critic of the PPP/C and often accused it of interfering with the capital’s development. While serving as Mayor in 2016, Chase-Green was instrumental in sealing the controversial parking meters deal which has left this PPP/C government having to defend a massive lawsuit before a foreign arbitration tribunal. Over the period she functioned as mayor and for as long as she has been on the council, Chase-Green had also been severely criticised by the PPP/C over her performance. This all seemed to have been forgiven last week. .

Legislative

Draft Data Protection Bill unveiled: Seeking comments from the public, the government yesterday published a draft Data Protection Bill which envisages the appointment of a Data Protection Commissioner and sets stiff penalties, in one case a fine of $100m and five years of imprisonment. Publication of the draft bill followed news that the government had sealed a controversial deal for an electronic ID system which would store a broad range of information on citizens. Critics had said that it was premature for such a deal to be struck when there was no data protection system here and cybersecurity capabilities were week. In a statement last week the Attorney General’s Chambers said that the government intends to lay in the National Assembly shortly, the Data Protection Bill 2023. As part of its policy to engage in public consultations on important pieces of intended legislation, the Government invited submissions and recommendations in relation to the draft Bill from national stakeholder organisations and members of the public. The draft Bill can be accessed on the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs website www.mola.gov.gy and submissions and recommendations are hereby invited within days from yesterday to agchambersmola@gmail.com. The Explanatory Memorandum of the bill said that the intent is to protect a person’s right to protection with respect to the processing of personal data. Personal data is defined as any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person. This includes data pertaining to the private life of a person, which includes professional activities, as well as information concerning the person’s public life. This Bill also recognises a person’s right to privacy as one of the inalienable rights of humans. The right to respect for private life and the right to protection of personal data are interlinked as the Explanatory Memorandum said that both are pivotal for the fulfilment of other rights such as the freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, and freedom of religion. The Bill sets out the legal parameters within which data can be processed in accordance with the law.

Oil & Gas

EPA waives EIA for radioactive facility at Houston again: Emphasising there will be no production of radioactive waste and no disposal of disused sources within Guyana, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has exempted the proposed operation of the radioactive source storage and calibration facility at Houston, East Bank Demerara from an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This disclosure was made public in a notice published yesterday in the Guyana Chronicle’s Pepperpot Magazine. It comes months after SLB Guyana, formerly Schlumberger Guyana Inc, filed a new application with the EPA for the operation of a radioactive source storage facility at Lot 1 Area X Houston. The application was made subsequent to a court ruling by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan. He had ruled that the EPA breached its statutory duty by issuing environmental permits to Schlumberger Guyana Inc and waiving the requirement for an EIA for the construction of a radioactive chemical facility. In yesterday’s notice, the EPA said the project was evaluated as per section 11(2) of the Environmental Protection Act. It said it took into account “the Project’s Site Verification Report, Environmental Assessment and Management Plan, 2022, Project Summary, the International Atomic Energy Agency Safety Standards, and Security Guidelines, the Application submitted, and further relevant environmental information. Based on this assessment, the EPA has concluded that the environment will not be significantly impacted by the project. Thus, the project is exempted from the requirement for an EIA.” Providing grounds for waiving the EIA, the agency said disused sources will be returned to their respective manufacturers or suppliers outside of Guyana. It stated too that the current location does not require the transport of the sources along main public thoroughfares. “… All calibrated sources are returned offshore via vessels leaving the port west of the facility. Internal transport reduces the risk of accidents, loss, and public exposure to radiation during transportation,” the notice said.

Crime

Man stabbed to death during alleged robbery: A canter driver employed with Junior Sammy Guyana died last Saturday night after he was allegedly stabbed and robbed by four unidentifiable men on motorcycles at Dump Site Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara. he dead man has been identified as Kerry Sears, 45, of Vryheid Lust, East Coast Demerara. Police yesterday said Sears was attacked while gaffing with former colleagues. The perpetrators, who came from the western direction, held the men at gunpoint and demanded valuables. It is alleged that Sears got into a confrontation with one of the perpetrators and was dealt a stab wound to the chest by the said perpetrator. After receiving the stab wound, Sears reportedly ran through a street on the northern side of Dump Site Road, where he fell to the ground. The perpetrators then made good their escape.

Accident

Presidential guard dies in Coverden accident: Avandel Kevin Narine, a 24-year-old Police Corporal stationed at the President Guard (PG) and attached to Castellani House, who resided at 41-42 New Market Street, Georgetown, died in an accident which occurred last Sunday. The police said that the accident involved Motor Jeep PAD 3849 (a silver grey Land Cruiser Jeep owned by Anter Narine of 123 Amla Avenue, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown) and was driven at the time by Corporal Narine. The three other occupants in the vehicle at the time were Arvin Enouch, a 24-year-old from Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Marcia Dundas, a 23-year-old from Old Road, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara; and Cassie Atkinson, a 22-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown.

The police in a release said that enquiries disclosed that the Land Cruiser was proceeding south along the eastern side of the public road at Coverden, East Bank Demerara. The driver was overtaking several vehicles which were proceeding in the same direction. The driver reportedly lost control and collided with a lamppost situated on the western side of the road, and the vehicle ended up in a trench on the western side of the road. As a result of the collision, the vehicle sustained extensive damage and the driver had to be taken out of the vehicle by the Police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition, along with the other occupants and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara. The driver (Corporal Narine) was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty and Cassie Atkinson was seen and examined by a doctor and transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was admitted as a patient in the Female Surgical Ward.