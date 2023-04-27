As a first time voter I am disheartened by the opposition’s behaviour

Dear Editor,

I am a young Guyanese who takes an interest in politics. As such, I’ve followed the news and the utterances of various political parties, etc. It is to note many statements are disbelieving and leave me confused. I have never voted before and hold no affiliation. However, I cannot possibly think of reasons to support the main political opposition. As an Afro-Guyanese, it is disbelieving and disappointing to know that should I support the government I will be labeled, in the most disrespectful manner. I’m disappointed that the opposition claims to represent the interest of Afro-Guyanese but engages in this sort of behaviour.

Local Government elections are here, and the campaigns have begun but what I’m seeing so far from the opposition is worrisome. Editor, I would like to believe elected officials can act sensibly and responsibly. To me, the statements and utterances of the opposition have been uninspiring, and offensive and as such I cannot see myself supporting their candidate for my area in Georgetown. The attacks on Afro-Guyanese and some of their own former members do not inspire my confidence in them. I also saw reports of persons being threatened to withdraw their support for the PPP and the allegations of fraud and I ask myself; how can one claim to respect people’s constitutional rights to support a party of their liking but bash those same persons when they do exactly that?

The Independent Candidates contesting bring more decency to the local government landscape than the opposition. When the time comes, as a Guyanese, I would like the freedom to exercise my right without fear of intimidation. I would like to experience the electoral process. More so, I would really like to see changes in Georgetown. The city is a fearsome place, with many problems that affect us all that live and work here. I am hoping to use my vote to institute a change in keeping with how I would like to see my capital managed.

Sincerely,

Rebeca Constance