St. Rose’s roll Charlestown in YBG Regional Conference fixture

St. Rose’s High crushed Charlestown Secondary 33-16 when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) coordinated ExxonMobil Regional Conference Championships continued yesterday at the Burnham Court, Parade ground.

Chad Martin recorded figures of 16 points, six steals and three rebounds in the rout. Assisting with figures of 14 points, six rebounds, and three steals was Paul France. For the loser, Kevon Harlequin recorded 13 points and five rebounds.

According to the coordinators, “The Regional Conference now in the seventh week of play will pause after this week to allow for student-athletes to concentrate on CXC and CAPE Examination.”

The Regional Conference Championships serve as the qualifiers for the National School Basketball Festival, which is currently in its 16th season. It is scheduled to be hosted from July 1st-10th at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.