Queen’s College, Chase Academy score YBG wins

A scene from the Queen’s College (blue) and SB Combined matchup at the St. Stanislaus College Hard-court
Queen’s College and Chase Academy secured lopsided wins in the boy’s U18 division in the  Regional Conference Championships  Georgetown zone of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Schools tournament yesterday at the St. Stanislaus College hard-court, Brickdam

Queen’s College bested SB Combined 51-23. Ezekiel Griffith recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, whilst Francois Mayers added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals and Owen Hooper tallied 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

