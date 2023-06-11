Queen’s College, Chase Academy score YBG wins

Queen’s College and Chase Academy secured lopsided wins in the boy’s U18 division in the Regional Conference Championships Georgetown zone of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Schools tournament yesterday at the St. Stanislaus College hard-court, Brickdam
Queen’s College bested SB Combined 51-23. Ezekiel Griffith recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, whilst Francois Mayers added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals and Owen Hooper tallied 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists.