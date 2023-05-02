Sports

GTI schools Queen’s College at YBG

A scene from the Queen’s College and GTI encounter at the St. Stanislaus Hard-Court, Brickdam in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) coordinated ExxonMobil ‘Regional Conference’ Championships
Government Technical Institute (GTI), Christ Church, the Bishops’ HIgh, and Charlestown recorded contrasting wins when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) coordinated ExxonMobil ‘Regional Conference’ Championships continued  Saturday at the St. Stanislaus Hard-Court, Brickdam.

GTI dismissed Queen’s College 54-20. Peter Langevine led the rout with 25 points whilst Lamar Austin and Martin Edwards added eight and six points respectively. For the losing team, Ezekiel Griffith tallied 10 points and six rebounds while Owen Hooper added five points.

