Never again at Shanta’s

Dear Editor,

I walked into Shanta’s on Camp Street for the first time to make some purchases on April 26. As a first time shopper I had no clue how the system works. The glass for the showcase went all the way to the top and there was a little window to, I assume, hand in your bill. However, when I went to the window no one was there. Seconds after I moved off from the window, the next customer in line went to the window and a customer service representative miraculously appeared. When I tried to approach the same representative, she walked away and smiled. I had no clue what was going on.

Suddenly, I was being asked questions: puri with sour? Items should be wrapped? However, I had minutes before told the young cashier how I wanted the items. He was also earlier, very evasive to my question, “how much does all this cost”. I even asked twice… lol. He just took my $5000 and proceeded to make change. I was the person who had to come in to shop and who desperately needed their items!, and I was the person who could afford all of the items, plus the rude attitude. Never again! Never again! I will not be visiting. Please treat other visitors well. Your business will depend on them.

Sincerely,

Ayanna Isaacs