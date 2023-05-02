Barbados-born Jordan joins Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, CMC – Barbados-born England all-rounder, Chris Jordan, has signed with Mumbai Indians for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

The 34-year-old, who has played 87 Twenty20 Internationals, joins Mumbai with the franchise seventh in the 10-team table, having won half of their eight games.

Jordan, an intelligent right-arm seamer and a handy lower order batsman, turned out for Chennai Super Kings last season but has in the past played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. While the franchise has not indicated who Jordan has replaced, it has been well publicised that Mumbai have suffered a few blows to their fast bowling department. Indian star Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out, Australian Jhye Richardson was forced to withdraw with hamstring issues and another Barbados-born England speedster Jofra Archer has been under an injury cloud.

Archer, who only returned to competitive cricket recently after a protracted injury layoff, reportedly saw an elbow specialist in Belgium to undergo a “minor procedure”, media reports have indicated. The 28-year-old Archer has played only three games for Mumbai this season, including Sunday’s six-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede. Jordan went unsold in the IPL auction in December last year.