25 persons living with disability graduate from Ministry of Human Services’ skills training programme

Twenty-five persons living with disabilities graduated from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s skills training programme recently, bringing the total number of graduates to 294 over the past 12 months, a release from the ministry has said.

A graduation ceremony was held at the soon to be completed Learning Lab, Training and Empowerment Centre which will be the designated home for persons living with disabilities to be trained and developed.

According to the release among the courses individuals from Regions Four and Five were trained in include JAWS (a computer screen reader programme that allows blind and visually impaired users to read the screen) and social media marketing.