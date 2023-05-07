Cop suffers laceration after his minibus reportedly shot at

The police today said that one of its corporals last night sustained a laceration from broken glass after his minibus was shot at on the Rupert Craig Highway.

The police did not name the 42-year-old corporal stationed at the Sparendaam Police Station.

Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, the Police Corporal who lives at Craig on the East Bank of Demerara was on his way to work in his RZ minibus number (PHH 6880). According to the police, as he turned onto Rupert Craig Highway from the traffic light at Sheriff Street, he observed a dark-coloured Premio motor car drive up alongside him. As the vehicle got close to his minibus, he observed the driver and another male sitting in the car’s front passenger seat.

The corporal said that the car driver started shouting and pointing at him but he could not decipher what he was saying. The Corporal said he continued driving, and while at the traffic light at Rupert Craig and Conversation Tree, he heard a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot which hit the driver-side door of his minibus and shattered the door glass. At the time, the car was alongside him. The vehicle then drove off at a fast speed, heading east on Rupert Craig Highway.

CID ranks processed the scene, and a warhead was recovered on the door of the minibus. One 9MM spent shell was found on the northern carriageway on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Conversation Tree.

The Police Corporal suffered a minor laceration to his left ankle due to the shattered glass. Investigations are ongoing.