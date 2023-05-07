Squads named for CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze tournaments

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies assembled yesterday in St. Kitts for the CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze tournaments to be played from tomorrow to 27 May. The six regional teams have announced their squads to compete in five rounds of 50-over matches in the CG United Super50 Cup and then five rounds of T20 cricket in the T20 Blaze.

Barbados are defending champions in the CG United Super50 Cup and Jamaica the defending champions of the T20 Blaze.

Barbados and West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews will miss the T20 Blaze tournament as she has been granted a recovery period after the CG United Super50 Cup as part of CWI’s player workload management. NaiJanni Cumberbatch, the 15-year-old right-handed batter, comes into the squad for the T20 Blaze. Jamaican all-rounder Chinelle Henry will miss both tournaments as she is on a return to play rehabilitation programme following her injury in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February.

The CG United Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St. Paul’s Sports Complex. In each of the five rounds, all three matches will take place concurrently. First ball is 10am local time. Barbados start their title defence against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas at Warner Park on Monday, 8 May.

Warner Park will host five rounds of the T20 Blaze in five full days of entertainment featuring three back-to-back matches from 20 to 25 May. On the first four days the first match start at 10am, followed by an afternoon match at 2:30 pm with the final match each day played under floodlights starting at 7pm. On the final day Saturday, 27 May all matches will start at 8am at Warner Park, Conaree, and St. Paul’s. Defending champions, Jamaica start their T20 Blaze campaign against the Leeward Islands. CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said: “Our regional Women’s tournaments will be our focus over the upcoming period as we provide a window for our best female players to showcase their talent. Players and teams will hopefully put in strong performances across both formats to impress for selection to International, ‘A’ and Emerging Player squads.”

Fans can attend for free at any of the venues, with all matches streamed and free to watch LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, along with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

FULL SQUADS

BARBADOS (for CG United Super50 Cup): Hayley Matthews* (Captain), Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Aaliyah Williams.

*For the T20 Blaze, NaiJanni Cumberbatch will replace Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman will be the Captain.

Head Coach: Corey Collymore

GUYANA: Shemaine Campbelle (Captain), Shabika Gajnabi, Plaffianna Millington, Sheneta Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Katana Mentore, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Realeanna Grimmond, Cyanna Retemiah, Nyia Latchman, Tilleya Madramootoo, Analesia D’Aguiar

Head Coach: Clive Grimmond

JAMAICA: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean, Vanessa Watts, Keneshia Ferron, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Chedean Nation, Jody-Ann Brown, Lena Scott, Sherene Burnett, Shereka Shelton, Kate Wilmott, Nicole Campbell, Celina Whyte.

Head Coach: Shane Brooks

LEEWARD ISLANDS: Saneldo Willett (Captain), Terez Parker, Tyynetta McKoy, Amanda Edwards, Jenisen Richards, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Davanna Claxton, Tonya Martin, Chey-Anne Moses, Davronique Maynard, Kimberley Anthony, Jahzara Claxton, Divya Saxena

Head Coach: Percy Daniel

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE DIVAS: Anisa Mohammed (Captain), Steffie Soogrim, Reniece Boyce, Karishma Ramharack, Djenaba Joseph, Kirbyina Alexander, Britney Cooper, Shunelle Sawh, Shania Abdool, Samara Ramnath, Selene Oneil, Shalini Samaroo, LeeAnn Kirby, KD Jazz Mitchell,

Head Coach: Gibran Mohammed

WINDWARD ISLANDS: Afy Fletcher (Captain), Malika Edward, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Kimone Homer, Carena Noel, Jannelia Glasgow, Pearl Etienne, Earnisha Fontaine, Tracy Byron, Abini St. Jean, Nerissa Crafton, Amiah Gilbert, Namiah Marcellin

Head Coach: Samantha Lynch

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE CG United Super50 Cup – play starts at 10am

Round 1: Monday 8 May

Windward Islands vs Guyana – Conaree Cricket Centre

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Barbados – Warner Park

Round 2: Wednesday 10 May

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Guyana vs Barbados – Conaree Cricket Centre

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – Warner Park

Round 3: Friday 12 May

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Windward Islands – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Jamaica vs Barbados – Conaree Cricket Centre

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – Warner Park

Round 4: Monday 15 May

Jamaica vs Guyana – Warner Park

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – Conaree Cricket Centre

Barbados vs Windward Islands – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Round 5: Wednesday 17 May

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – Warner Park

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Guyana – St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – Conaree Cricket Centre

CWI T20 Blaze

(all matches played at Warner Park unless otherwise stated)

Round 1: Saturday 20 May

Windward Islands vs Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – 2:30pm

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Barbados – 7pm

Round 2: Sunday 21 May

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – 10am

Guyana vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – 7pm

Round 3: Tuesday 23 May

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Windward Islands – 10am

Jamaica vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – 7pm

Round 4: Thursday 25 May

Jamaica vs Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – 2:30pm

Barbados vs Windward Islands – 7pm

Round 5: Saturday 27 May – 8am

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – Warner Park

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Guyana – St Paul’s

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – Conaree