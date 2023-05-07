World-ranked Abiola Jackman to fight Trinidad’s Boodram

Abiola Jackman, the International Boxing Association (IBA) world-ranked female pugilist, will take on Trinidad and Tobago’s Leeann Boodram on May 21st when the Guyana Boxing Association and the Guyana Boxing Board stages their ProAm boxing card at the National Gymnasium.

Jackman was ranked 27th in the world in the Elite Women 81 Kg and over or heavyweight division in the IBA’s April rankings.

Boodram represented Trinidad at this year’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi losing to Fariza Shaltay.