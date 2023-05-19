T&T’s Boodram relying on experience against Abiola Jackman in Pro/Am Card

Trinidad and Tobago’s Lee Ann Boodram will be banking on her experience to come up trumps against Abiola Jackman when the pair matches gloves on Sunday.

The Twin Island boxing champion and Jackman will trade leather in the marquee matchup of the amateur segment of the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card at the National Gymnasium.

Boodram, who previously fought on local shores in February, winning against St. Lucian, Mikaela Khodra will attempt to earn another notable scalp, as she will enter the squared circle against Jackman who is ranked 27th by the IBA in the Elite Women 81 and over Kg class.