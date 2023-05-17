Sports

Boxing brings out the bravery in me

—Says IBA world-ranked female fighter Abiola Jackman

Guyana’s Abiola jackman in action against India’s Nupur Sheoran in March at the World Championships
Acknowledging her responsibility as a role model for young girls, emerging pugilist Abiola Jackman, who is set to make her Pro/Am debut at the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Card on Sunday, says that her success in the discipline which has seen her achieve a historic feat of an IBA ranking, was only possible due to her unwavering commitment. Jackman, alongside sibling Alesha Jackman, created history by becoming the first female Guyanese boxers to attain a coveted IBA ranking following their exploits at this year’s Women’s World Championships in New Delhi, India. Abiola Jackman is now seeded 27th in the world in the Elite Women 81 and over Kg or heavyweight division.

