Failure for Dottin but Thunder earn dramatic tie

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Retired West Indies superstar Deandra Dottin failed for the first time as Thunder pulled off a dramatic tie with Central Sparks in a rain-marred contest in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy here Saturday.

Sent in at Old Trafford, Thunder racked up 234 off 47.1 overs, Sophie Ecclestone top-scoring with 74 and Emma Lamb getting 56.

Dottin, arriving at number five, scored only eight.

Lamb, who struck eight fours off 68 balls, put on 42 for the first wicket with Naomi Dattani (16) before putting on 63 for the second wicket with Fi Morris who made 31.

Dottin was part of a collapse which saw four wickets tumble for 15 runs but Ecclestone lashed eight fours and a brace of sixes in a 65-ball knock to rescue Thunder.

She posted 31 for the sixth wicket with Liberty Heap (17) and then dominated a 38-run, eighth wicket stand with Tara Norris (8).

Set a revised target of 224 off 45 overs, captain and opener Eve Jones top-scored with 69 off 106 balls with seven fours while Erin Burns got 37 and Ami Campbell, 28, but Sparks still required eight runs from the last over.

Last wicket pair Davina Perrin (27 not out) and Grace Potts (seven not out) then scraped seven of the runs needed to ensure the scores finished level.

Dottin scored 51 and 41 in her previous two outings in the tournament.