Dottin fails in Thunder loss

TAUNTON, England, CMC – Former West Indies all-rounder, Deadra Dottin, failed as Thunder opened their Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign with a six-wicket defeat to Western Storm here Sunday.

The 31-year-old made only 10 as part of a disappointing batting display from the visitors, which was only good enough to see them gather 154 for seven from their 20 overs.

Opener Emma Lamb top-scored with 36 from 22 balls while Sophie Ecclestone and Liberty Heap both got 22.

In reply, Storm cruised to victory with four balls remaining, Heather Knight (62) and Fran Wilson (53) both stroking attractive half-centuries.

Thunder were very much in the contest when they reduced the chase to 27 for two in the fifth over but Knight and Wilson combined in a 111-run, third wicket stand to erase any doubt over the result.

Knight, the veteran 32-year-old right-hander, faced 41 balls and struck seven fours and two sixes while Wilson, 31, struck seven fours in a 44-ball knock.

Electing to bat first earlier, Storm were away smartly after Lamb and Heap put on 65 off 44 deliveries, but the innings collapsed with three wickets going down for 14 runs – Dottin the last of the cluster, bowled by seamer Danielle Gibson after facing 13 balls.

Ecclestone then added 30 for the fourth wicket with Naomi Dattani (7) before Danielle Collins (15 not out) and Fi Morris (13) posted another 38 for the sixth wicket to prop up the innings.