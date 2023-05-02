Dottin cameo in vain as Storm lose again

CARDIFF, Wales, CMC – Retired former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin continued her bright start to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but she ended on the losing side as her Thunder went down by six wickets to Western Storm.

The visitors rallied to 214 all out off 44.4 overs at Sophia Gardens with Dottin striking a breezy 41 from 40 balls and opener Emma Lamb top-scoring with 74.

Twenty-year-old Orla Prendergast then carved out a superb run-a-ball 115 as Western Storm reeled in their target in the 42nd over.

Thunder have lost both their games this season to be bottom of the eight-team table while Storm are just one above them on four points, having won one and lost one.

Choosing to bat on Saturday, Thunder were 19 for two in the sixth over before Lamb and Dottin came to their side’s rescue.

Lamb, a 25-year-old right-hander, put on 72 for the third wicket with captain Eleanor Threlkeld (27) while counting eight fours in an 85-ball knock.

Dottin featured prominently in the next partnership, belting seven fours and a six in a 40-ball knock, in a 69-run fifth wicket stand with Lamb before perishing in the 32nd over.

Danielle Collins chipped in with a patient 23 from 46 balls but Storm lost their last five wickets for 25.

Chloe Skelton, a 21-year-old off-spinner, finished with three for 36 while new-ball seamers Danielle Gibson (2-13) and Lauren Filer (2-54) chipped in with a brace apiece.

At 11 for two in the sixth over, Storm were behind the eight-ball but Prendergast stepped up in an innings containing 11 fours and a six, and which changed the complexion of the run chase.

Crucially, she added 186 for the third wicket with Fran Wilson whose unbeaten 74 came from 100 balls and included three fours.