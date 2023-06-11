Dottin cameo in vain as Thunder miss out on final

WORCESTER, England, CMC – Deandra Dottin’s cameo was of little help as Thunder crashed to an 18-run defeat to Southern Vipers here yesterday, to miss out on the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Tasked with overhauling a hefty target of 192 at New Road, Thunder were restricted to 173 for eight from their 20 overs, with Dottin belting a 14-ball 24.

The retired West Indies all-rounder, whose form has been patchy of late, struck three fours and a six but perished in the 10th over to leave Thunder with plenty work to do at 84 for four.

Fi Morris top-scored with 36 from 25 balls, Sophie Ecclestone struck 33 from 23 deliveries and captain Eleanor Threlkeld, 31 from 24 ball, but the 25 runs required from the final over proved too tall an order.

Vipers will now play unbeaten Blaze in the final, also scheduled for Saturday.

Earlier, Vipers piled up an impressive 191 for six from their 20 overs, thanks to explosive half-centuries from England’s Danny Wyatt (76) and Maia Bouchier (56). Wyatt blasted a dozen fours and a six in a 50-ball knock while Bouchier faced 32 deliveries and struck 10 fours, the pair combining in a 108-run opening partnership.

Once the stand was broken, however, the innings faded somewhat but Vipers still managed to flirt with the 200-run mark. In reply, Emma Lamb fell cheaply for four to the third ball of the chase but Morris revived the innings, striking half-dozen fours in a 44-run, second wicket stand with Liberty Heap (15) and then in a 21-third wicket stand with Dottin.

With the required run rate having climbed to 10, Dottin felt the pressure and holed out to long on off off-spinner Charlie Dean, and not even a subsequent 42-run, fifth wicket stand between Ecclestone and Threlkeld could rescue the chase.