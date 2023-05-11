Sports

Guyana Olympic Association supports Special Olympics Guyana

Vice-President of G.O.A., Philip Fernandes in his first attempt at bocce at the National Gymnasium in the presence of members of the Special Olympics Guyana Team.
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has thrown its support behind Special Olympics Guyana whose athletes are set to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25.

According to a release, four athletes, two males and two females, will compete in singles, doubles and team bocce competitions. The players will be accompanied by two officials, a head of delegation and a coach/chaperon.

 The athletes are Daniel Samsundar, Stephanie Ramotar, Rachel Mortley and Keston Knights.

